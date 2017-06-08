Pa. House passes bipartisan public pension reform bill

What is being called a historic public pension reform bill now heads Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for approval.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Thursday overwhelmingly passed the plan with bipartisan support, 143-53. The bill requires any new state or school district employee hired in 2019 or later to participate in a 401K-style plan. Lawmakers say the legislation will not affect current retirees.

"Both chambers came together along with the Governor's office," said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.). "By no means was it a perfect bill, but it is a bill that was absolutely necessary to save the taxpayers money."

The reform plan is projected to save taxpayers more than $5 billion, and another $3 billion in reduced fees and costs.

"The bill will reduce the amount of money private-sector workers have to pay in taxes to fund public pension systems," said Rep. Brad Roae (R-Meadville).

The unfunded pension liability has more than doubled over the last seven years, from $30 billion to $62 billion.

Pension payments by taxpayers will account for nearly 10 percent of the General Fund budget by 2019, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.