Pa. House passes bipartisan public pension reform bill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pa. House passes bipartisan public pension reform bill

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

What is being called a historic public pension reform bill now heads Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for approval.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Thursday overwhelmingly passed the plan with bipartisan support, 143-53. The bill requires any new state or school district employee hired in 2019 or later to participate in a 401K-style plan. Lawmakers say the legislation will not affect current retirees.

"Both chambers came together along with the Governor's office," said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.). "By no means was it a perfect bill, but it is a bill that was absolutely necessary to save the taxpayers money."

The reform plan is projected to save taxpayers more than $5 billion, and another $3 billion in reduced fees and costs.

"The bill will reduce the amount of money private-sector workers have to pay in taxes to fund public pension systems," said Rep. Brad Roae (R-Meadville).

The unfunded pension liability has more than doubled over the last seven years, from $30 billion to $62 billion.

Pension payments by taxpayers will account for nearly 10 percent of the General Fund budget by 2019, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com