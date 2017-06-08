Local Reaction to Comey Testimony

Here in Erie, the reaction to today's nationally televised Congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey seems to be mixed.

At Dave's Diner in downtown Erie, the Comey hearing played on the flat screen televisions.

A few people watched, while most customers just ate their meals and ignored it.

It was pretty much the same story at the Lawrence Park Dinor.

The cooks and staff were hard at work feeding hungry customers.

The Comey hearing on a small television set nearby.

We found some customers very interested in the hearing while others are tired of the battles in Washington, D.C.

Dave's Diner customer Agnes McBeth said, "I think it is important to get to the bottom of all of this, know what is going on instead of the President tweeting all the time."

Lawrence Park Dinor customer Blaine Momeyer said, "I want it to end. I think the President should be governing the country, not fighting with the news media and getting all kinds of distractions. Let's get on with the country."

The head of the political science department at Mercyhust University thinks it was important for the hearing to be televised.

Dr. Joe Morris said, "In a democracy, transparency is incredibly important. You want the public to understand the issues that are involved."