Longtime Principal of Luther Memorial Academy Retires

Luther Memorial Academy is saying goodbye to its long-time principal, Susan Belott.

Belott has been the principal of the school for the past 40 years.

Before that, she was a teacher there, at the Erie school located in the 200 block of west 11th street.

Luther Memorial Academy teaches around 135 students in grades K through 8.

"I'll be missing these students very much, and these teachers," said Belott. "But it has been my honor to have served these families and to help these teachers for 40 years. It has been my joy to be here so long, this is home," Belott continued.

Belott's replacement has not yet been named.

