Bill Would Allow Slots-Like Gaming Inside Pennsylvania Taverns, Bowling Alleys

A situation where slot machines could be found in taverns and bowling alleys could soon be a reality in Pennsylvania. The state House of Representatives passed a measure that expands casino-style gambling to places other than casinos. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Erie County is a place that already has a casino. Residents don't have to travel far to gamble. But, state legislators are trying to find ways for the state to collect millions of dollars in revenue, without raising taxes,and expanding gaming to places, like, bars, airports, and the Internet is a way to do that.

The legislation would allow bars, clubs, and bowling alleys to operate what are called "video game terminals", or VGT's, which are similar to slot machines. A bar could have as many as five VGTs, a truck stop could have as many as ten. The state would make money from the terminals and from license fees.



Some legislators voted against the bill because it could increase gambling addiction in the state. Others say it would take away money from Pennsylvania's casinos. A percentage of the revenue from the casinos is currently funneled back to the municipalities that host them. Taking revenue away from the casinos would mean taking money away from those municipalities., The municipalities include Summit Township and Erie County. Half of Erie County's allotment goes to the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. Perry Wood, Executive Director of the Authority, says the provision allowing bars to have VGTs, came as a surprise.

"When there's been gaming expansion in other states, it's been studied and it's been proven to reduce slot machine revenue at bricks and mortar casinos. When we learned that, and we read all these studies, we were extremely cautious about the fact that it could reduce local share gaming revenue," Wood said.

In Erie County, Representatives Sonney, Wentling, and Roae, voted for the bill. Representatives Fabrizio, Harkins, and Bizzarro voted against it.