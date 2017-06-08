Erie Lock Up Benefits Muscular Dystrophy Association

Members of the community are serving time for a good cause.

On Thursday, Erie News Now Jamison Hixenbaugh traded in his suit for prison garb, to participate in the annual "Erie Lock Up."

The event benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Those involved are nominated to serve time in jail at Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

Participants had to raise money to post bail, with all of the donations benefiting the MDA.

The money will help fund research and programs for kids and adults living with life threatening diseases, like muscular dystrophy or ALS.

The organization is hoping to raise $35,000.

If you would like to donate, visit: http://www2.mda.org/goto/jamisonh