PA House Gaining Legislation Would Cut ECGRA Funds

Wednesday night, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a revised gaming legislation bill in a vote of 102-89. A few weeks ago, the Senate passed the legislation that would make all of the gaming entities of Erie County that receive Erie County gaming money whole. This includes the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

"The House took that bill up in a very expedited process and in short order they gutted it and replaced it with a bunch of new elements,"

said Perry Wood, Executive Director for ECGRA.

Wood says, one of those elements in the nearly 700-page bill, is cutting ECGRA's funding. Since February 2008, ECGRA has made over 40 million dollars of impact investments in Erie County.

Representative Brad Roae, of Crawford County, was one of the legislatures who voted in favor of this bill.

Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer asked Roae,

"Were you responsible for the amendment that would eliminate ECGRA?"

"Right, several local legislatures were all involved with that,"

responded Representative Roae.

Roae explained that cutting ECGRA will give the $400,000 that it takes to run ECGRA, to the county for "good things."

"Rather than ECGRA spending $400,000 to write checks for $5 million or whatever it is, County Council and the County Executive can do that,"

Roae explained.

Wood said, ECGRA will take a pro-active approach to get this bill amended.

"I would encourage the 200 plus organizations that have received gaming funds and that continue to benefit on a regular basis, to take action,"

he said.

Perry Wood is hopeful that the bill will be amended in the Senate and will continue to allow ECGRA to spend the funds on economic and community development projects.