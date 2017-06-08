Curtain Call - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Curtain Call

It's been an emotional week for seniors at the Erie School District. Thursday night, East High School held their final ceremony.

Around 130 students accepted their diplomas.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, the administration, and the student speakers all preaching the similar theme of change that was present at Central Tech and Strong Vincent's graduation ceremonies. 

Students sad, but proud of the legacy they're leaving behind.

"Our positivity will leave good legacy leave good impact on our community," said Medina Klino, Valedictorian.

"It was nice because we are the last class, we wish it wasn't the last class. But also it's sad because, you know, it's done there's no more East High School," said Mnair Alkhaled, Salutatorian.

Collegiate Academy seniors will graduate at the Bayfront Convention Center Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

