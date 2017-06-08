"Thanks for the Memories" : Our Lady of Mount Carmel Closes Doors

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Erie was celebrating 55 years of Catholic education.

It was a grand finale as fireworks were part of a closing ceremony Thursday evening.

The fun festivities also included a D.J. and bouncy house.

The theme of the night was "Futures that began here."

It was an emotional night for students, faculty, parents, and alumni.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel will be closing their doors this year.

There was a silent auction on the school's sports banners along with uniforms and trophies.