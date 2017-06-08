"Thanks for the Memories" : Our Lady of Mount Carmel Closes Door - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Thanks for the Memories" : Our Lady of Mount Carmel Closes Doors

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Erie was celebrating 55 years of Catholic education. 

It was a grand finale as fireworks were part of a closing ceremony Thursday evening.

The fun festivities also included a D.J. and bouncy house.
The theme of the night was "Futures that began here."
It was an emotional night for students, faculty, parents, and alumni.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel will be closing their doors this year. 

There was a silent auction on the school's sports banners along with uniforms and trophies.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com