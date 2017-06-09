Scottish referendum in doubt after steep losses for SNP in UK vote

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon's continued support for a second independence referendum appears to be backfiring.

The party is losing seats in the UK's general election, including that of the party's deputy leader Angus Robertson, and former SNP leader Alex Salmond.

The sizable losses appear to be a repudiation of the party's promise to push for Scots to go back to the polls for another vote for independence.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Sturgeon said that the poor results meant that she would need to "reflect" on the appetite for a referendum.

Sturgeon told the BBC that a "post-Brexit uncertainty" was a factor in people's voting choices, and "certainly the independence referendum is part of that."

Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson, euphoric about her party's gains in Scotland, said that IndyRef2, the colloquial name for a second referendum, was dead in the water.

Brexit fallout

The SNP argued that Scots deserved a do-over of the 2014 independence referendum, which the "leave" campaign lost by around 5%.

The calls came in the wake of 2015's Brexit referendum, which Scottish voters overwhelmingly rejected, but will be forced to accept as long as they remain part of the UK.

Despite widespread opposition to the UK leaving Europe, voters Thursday appeared to make clear that they didn't go along with the manifesto promise to hold another independence referendum sometime between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019.

The Scottish Parliament gave the green light for a second independence referendum in March, but any vote would need to ratified by Westminster, and Prime Minister Theresa May has already rejected this timetable.

Sizable losses

So far the party has lost more than a dozen seats, with more losses projected, something that only two years ago have been unthinkable.

The party made huge gains across Scotland in the 2015 General Election, all but wiping out Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats north of the border; each party retained only one seat each.

Until Thursday's UK vote, the SNP held 56 out of 59 of Scotland's Westminster seats in parliament -- a huge measure of support for the party following a narrow independence referendum defeat in 2014.

The party had banked on widespread Scottish anger with the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, which was opposed by 62% of Scots, to force through another attempt to leave the Union with the idea of re-joining Europe as an independent nation.

Sturgeon railed against May's approach to Brexit, arguing that the UK was headed towards a "bad deal." May hit back at Sturgeon for her "tunnel vision."

It was in Scotland that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has made its first gain of the night, winning Angus in Scotland from the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Elsewhere, high-profile SNP MPs like Paisley's Mhairi Black, who in 2015 at the age of 20 was elected as the country's youngest MP, kept her seat despite early jitters that she might lose it.

Sturgeon put a positive spin on the losses, arguing her party was still likely to be the third-largest party in parliament, and the returns would still mean a strong showing for the SNP in Westminster.

She said as a party with significant parliamentary representation she would be willing to be part of a "progressive alternative" to a Conservative government if there is a need for a coalition.

"Now, we have to wait and see how things shake out. But I've always said -- the SNP would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government, but there's a number of seats still to be declared."

Asked about the party's losses in Scotland, Sturgeon said: "I'm not going to stand here and say I'm not disappointed the SNP lost seats. But... this is our second best ever result, and we've won the election in Scotland. We got more seats... than all the other parties combined."

Turning tides

With pro-union parties making gains across the board and the SNP share of the vote in several Scottish seats falling significantly, this could be a sign that the huge gains made by the nationalist, pro-independence party in the 2015 election "may be reverting back to Conservative and Labour," pollster Marcus Roberts told CNN.

The sentiment was also noted by CNN's Nic Robertson. Speaking as the SNP's deputy leader lost his Moray seat to Conservative challenger Douglas Ross, Robertson said that he had "noticed some sensitivity with Angus Robertson" on the campaign trail.

"I can only put that down to how he felt in the run up to the election, what he was hearing on the doorsteps wasn't so pleasing to the ears."

Speaking to Scottish voters, Robertson said that the message emerging from the country was that the SNP's drive for a second independence referendum has driven voters away from them.

"Perhaps this is one area where Theresa May delivered," he said.

"We know when she took over ... one of the things she spoke most passionately about was keeping the union together. Well it appears that calling this snap election at least does dent the SNP's prospects of calling for a second independence referendum... so in that context Theresa May perhaps has delivered... a United Kingdom remaining united."