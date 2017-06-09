Pakistan to Receive 20 more Locomotives from GE Transportation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pakistan to Receive 20 more Locomotives from GE Transportation

It will be a busy summer for the workers at GE Transportation. They are on track to build over a dozen extra locomotives to ship overseas.

This week, GE announced a new order for 20 locomotives for Pakistan Railways.

This order is an expansion of a 2015 order for 55 "Evolution Series" locomotives for the country. 32 of those are already in use.

The new locomotives are designed to handle the country's mountainous terrain and difficult access roads.

Pakistan Railways and GE Transportation say they have had a successful relationship for more than three decades.
 

