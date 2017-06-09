Dedication of $9 Million Improvement Project at Pymatuning State - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dedication of $9 Million Improvement Project at Pymatuning State Park

Pymatuning State Park Pymatuning State Park

A dedication ceremony today for the largest project in the history of Pymatuning State Park.

A ribbon cutting marked the end of the two year, $9 million project.

Crews renovating and restoring the dam and historic gate house which controls the level of the reservoir.

The project also included improvements to the outflow area below the dam, restoring stonework, and building a new road across the top of the dam.

Supporters say the work was important to keep the park in good shape and preserve its history.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, "It is neat that we in the Pennsylvania DCNR can preserve a part of this incredible park and its legacy to the commonwealth. People will come and see it and remember it."

More than 3 million people visit Pymatuning State Park every year. 

Only Presque Isle has more visitors.

