Closing Pitt-Titusville remains an option, university leaders say

With enrollment down 40 percent in the last decade, and operating with a $1.7 million deficit, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is at a crossroads.

"The university is providing high quality education to the people of this area," said Dr. Livingston Alexander, president of Pitt-Titusville since 2012. "But it's also important that the institution be financially sound in doing that."

Leaders from the University of Pittsburgh -- also known as Pitt -- together with Livingston and other leaders from the Titusville campus met with faculty and community members Friday to hear how they can turn things around. Among the suggestions, increased marketing and investments into the Titusville campus.

"When you hear the rumors that (the university) is going to close, it affects whether students are interested in attending," said Leah Carter, whose daughter attended Pitt-Titusville and later transferred to the main campus in Pittsburgh.

"The curriculum, the sorts of courses that are offered... are they really meeting the needs of the community? Or what can be done to strengthen that?" asks Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor, Patricia Beeson.

Pitt officials are now reviewing five options in all, everything from maintaining the status quo, to third-party ownership, even closing the campus altogether, according to a university report released last week.

University leaders will continue gathering information throughout the summer. It's likely a final decision won't be made until fall, Beeson said.

"I'm not in any position to give any kind of indication of the likelihood or unlikelihood of the university closing at this point," said Alexander.

Even if the college is closed, maintenance and security of campus's ten buildings could cost Pitt $600,000 a year. So another option, is to partner with other institutions.

"The Rural Regional College is one of them, but we've also talked with Manchester Bidwell, for example," said Beeson, who noted the university is interested in partnering with institutions who are experienced in educational areas outside of Pitt's offerings; also with institutions that offer certificates and other types of degrees.

The university is expected to update its analysis and plans within the next week, Beeson said.

Pitt-Titusville reorganized its curriculum offerings in 2012, with most programs now offering only two-year associates degrees. Pitt's three other branch campuses -- with locations in Bradford, Johnstown and Greensburg -- all offer four-year bachelor degree programs.

Pitt-Titusville's Fall 2016 enrollment was 297, according to the university.