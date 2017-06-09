Lawmaker Says Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority "Needs Reined In"

State lawmakers from Erie County are explaining their reasons why they support the dismantling of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.(ECGRA) It's a story Erie News Now first told you about last night.

Currently, Erie County gets $5.5 million as its local share of gaming revenue for being a host municipality for Presque Isle Downs Casino. ECGRA gets another $5.5 million. But, the authority would be disbanded and it's share divied up, if local state lawmakers have their way.

The state House of Representatives passed a new gaming bill on Wednesday night. Included in the bill is a provision that would eliminate ECGRA and turn over the responsibility of distributing the authority's share of gaming revenue to elected officials, meaning county council and the county executive.



All members of the Erie County legislative delegation in the House feel that there needs to be more accountability for the use of gaming revenue. The members feel that it's wrong that the authority is using about a half million dollars in gaming revenue to pay for an executive director, staff, rent for office space at Knowledge Park, and even a private lobbying firm.,They want all of Erie County's gaming money to be under the responsibility of elected officials, meaning Erie County Council and the County Executive.

"It should be elected people that distribute those funds because they are held responsible," said Rep Curt Sonney, (R- Erie County.)

Rep. Pat Harkins, (D-Erie County), says the change would mean less money for overhead and more money for worthy causes.

"This would be something that would be a distribution of money to the needy non-profits. In no way should they be going off and hiring lobbying firms and those kinds of things. It just needs to be reined in," Harkins said.

The measure now goes to the Senate. Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie County) says he is confused by the House vote. He says ECGRA was formed to keep the gaming money away from politicians.

Perry Wood, Executive Director of ECGRA, yesterday told Erie News Now that he is surprised by the House measure. He said lawmakers from across the state have told him that ECGRA should be a model for other counties to follow when it comes to gaming revenue distribution.

