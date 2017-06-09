Breaking: Police Investigate Possible Robbery at Esquire II Massage

Right now, investigators are at scene of Esquire II Massage parlor gathering evidence.

It has been reported that a robbery may have happened there around 7:00 p.m.

According to reports on a police scanner, two black males showed a gun inside the Esquire II Massage parlor, robbed them, and left in an unknown direction in a black or silver Jaguar.

It is unknown how much money they got away with.

Erie News Now is will keep you updated as more information becomes available.