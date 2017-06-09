Erie Cemetery to Remove Coyotes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Cemetery to Remove Coyotes

Seven years ago, a coyote named Maxine, made the Erie Cemetery her home. Now, she is going to be moved to a new location.

General Manager, Clarke Kuebler said Maxine stayed at the cemetery after people started feeding her. 

Recently she acquired a mate, and had cubs. 

Since, her personality has changed and she's become more aggressive, particularly towards dogs. 

Kuebler said she and the other coyotes will be captured and will be transported to another area.

He's pleading with people to not go looking for their den.

"Please leave her alone. Don't feed her. She knows how to fend for herself and her pups. If they do encounter her, just keep walking. She doesn't want anything to do with the people, and she would really rather they just leave her alone," said Kuebler.

