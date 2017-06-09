Local Lifeguard Explains Signs of Secondary Drowning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Lifeguard Explains Signs of Secondary Drowning

This week, a four-year-old boy from Texas died from a drowning incident almost a week after his swimming trip. 

While this case is extreme, Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager Steve Dunsmore said it begins when someone ingests or inhales water. It could happen minutes or hours after the water is initially ingested.

"You always want to encourage that individual to continue to cough, to continue to cough the fluid up. If they're unsuccessful on their own, give a pat on the back," explained Dunsmore.

The water still in your body can fill your lungs, causing what is known as, secondary drowning. It is also known as, dry drowning.

Dunsmore says immediately after the incident, a lifeguard, or first responder should listen to their lungs and may recommend taking them to the hospital for evaluation. 

He said signs to look for can be anything abnormal.

"Are they coughing fluid up? Are they nauseous? Are they dizzy? Are they light-headed? Anything out of the abnormal, that may not seem right," said Dunsmore.

He recommends parents and guardians keep an eye on their kids, and the life guards will too. 

He adds, if you're heading to Presque Isle this summer to only swim in the guarded areas.

