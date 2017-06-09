Gleam, Glam, and a Good Time at Annual White Party - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gleam, Glam, and a Good Time at Annual White Party

ERIE, Pa. -

It was a big fundraising night for Erie's Young People's Chorus.
Hoping to raise about $15,000, the White Party has been their biggest fundraiser for four years in a row.
The money raised will be put to help kids with their annual tuition.
With good food, music, and dancing, everyone donned their best white attire for their annual White Party.
In years past, the White Party was held at the Bayfront Convention Center, but this year, to mix it up, it was on the outdoor patio of the Courtyard Hotel overlooking the bay.

