Friday Night Feature: "The Box" Spreads Positivity Throughout

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie News Now welcomed Founder and CEO, Jon Box, and Co-Founder and President, Makayla Box on to talk all about the positive things their company is doing for the community.

The Box is a little shop located where the popular Crooked-i used to be on State St.

In it, is full of unique clothes and designs, all with messages that encourages good vibes to those who wear them.

In addition to their store, the company also hosts an array of events all designed to give back. Most of these raise money or items, like coats, for homeless and other charity organizations.

