Erie Man Waives Hearing, Agrees to Plead Guilty in Dog Abuse Case

An Erie man who faces animal cruelty charges appeared in court Friday.

Justin Dickerson, 25, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

Other summary charged were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Dickerson admitted to beating his one-year-old pit bull named Butters because it went to the bathroom on the carpet.

She suffered severe injuries, but the Humane Society said the dog made a full recovery and had since been adopted out to a new home.

Dickerson must also pay restitution for the vet bills.