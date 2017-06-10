Erie Man Waives Hearing, Agrees to Plead Guilty in Dog Abuse Cas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Waives Hearing, Agrees to Plead Guilty in Dog Abuse Case

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man who faces animal cruelty charges appeared in court Friday.

Justin Dickerson, 25, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

Other summary charged were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Dickerson admitted to beating his one-year-old pit bull named Butters because it went to the bathroom on the carpet.

She suffered severe injuries, but the Humane Society said the dog made a full recovery and had since been adopted out to a new home.

Dickerson must also pay restitution for the vet bills.

