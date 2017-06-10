Quilting for a Cause and Making Memories - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Quilting for a Cause and Making Memories

Posted: Updated:

Quilting is often considered a past time, or a hobby on the side.  However, one family and organization are stitching together memories and using quilting as a community service.

"I said to her one day, "Aren't you slowing down and buying all this fabric?" She says, "No I'm going to quilt like I'm going to live forever."  And I said, "I like that motto, says Janice Taccone, a lifelong quilter.

And I think we have enough fabric to quilt forever, too, chimes in her daughter, Nancy McClelland.

They’ve been quilting together for years.

"We meet every week at her house. She's got a whole set up in her basement, and it's just fun family time, says Nancy.

That fun family time is now part of the display at the biennial Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild’s show at the Holy Cross Church in Fairview.

"There are over 200 quilts displayed, done by over 50 quilters, says Elizabeth Sweeney, guild member.

Each quilt has its own personal style.  Some are stitched with a machine, other are hand-stitched.  The quilts sometimes take years to complete, which is another reason why quilting is such a bonding experience for Nancy and Janice.

While many memories are stitched within these quilts, a lot of them aren't even for personal use.  In fact, they're given to those in need.

The funds that we raise we buy materials and make quilts and donate them to local shelters and hospitals, explains Elizabeth.

Guild members say they usually give away 15 quilts every time they have a meeting, and each are stitched with love.
 

