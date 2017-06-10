Suspect Turns Himself in After Massage Parlor Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Turns Himself in After Massage Parlor Robbery

One suspect turned himself in to police Saturday morning, after a Friday night robbery was reported at an Erie massage parlor.  Police say their investigators are looking for one or more accomplices.

The incident happened at the Esquire II massage parlor, on west 26th Street in Erie at 7:00 p.m. Friday.  According to dispatchers police were looking for two black men. Witnesses say they showed a gun, robbed the business, and took off in a black or silver Jaguar automobile.

According to the officer in charge, the suspect who turned himself in to Erie police is identified as Maaz Mohammad Shogar.  The 27-year-old immigrant from Sudan, who lives on East 20th Street, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Bizzarro on charges of robbery, making terroristic threats, theft, carrying a firearm without a license and other weapons violations.  The suspect was sent to the Erie County Prison with bond set at $100 thousand.

Police officials say security camera video is helping investigators. They expect to make additional arrests.

