Montessori Regional Charter School Teachers Vote to Unionize

On the heels of the news that leader Anthony Pirrello is out as CEO of the Montessori Regional Charter School, teachers who work there have voted to form a union.

After considering the idea for several years, the teachers on Friday, voted 27 to 1, to organize as the Montessori Regional Charter School Education Association.

Marcus Schlegel, PSEA Northwestern Region Advocacy Coordinator called the teachers "an incredibly dedicated group, who voted to invest in themselves and each other."

In a written statement, Schlegel also indicated that the local Montessori Regional Charter School opposed the move, hiring consultants to try and prevent it. The NLRB oversaw the vote.

The teachers say they want to move forward as partners with the school, delivering the best education Montessori can provide.

