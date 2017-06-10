Erie Police Charge Driver with DUI in Saturday Night Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Charge Driver with DUI in Saturday Night Crash

Posted: Updated:

Erie police have charged a man in a Saturday night crash on the city's east side.

Joseph Banko, 34, faces charges for driving under the influence, hit-and-run and not having insurance.

Fire and rescue crews were called the scene of the two-vehicle collision near East 36th and Pennsylvania avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

First responders found a Jeep on its roof.

A second SUV slammed into a house and burst into flames. It caught the siding of the house on fire, as well.

Police say Banko left the scene after the crash.

Emergency crews treated one person for injuries.

