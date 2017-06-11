Cambridge Springs Man Dies in Crawford County Dirt Bike Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cambridge Springs Man Dies in Crawford County Dirt Bike Accident

State Police in Meadville are investigating an accident involving two dirt bikes that claimed the life of a Cambridge Springs man.

State Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning, 20-year-old Justin Gocal and 20-year-old Austin Humes were both traveling west on Miller Station Road, when the two dirt bikes made contact.  This caused both men to crash and be thrown off of their dirt bikes.

Humes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner.

Gocal was seriously injured, and life-flighted to UPMC Hamot.

