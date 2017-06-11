Two Wanted in Theft from Kohl's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Wanted in Theft from Kohl's

Posted:

State Police in Erie are asking for your help.  They say a white man and a woman were involved in a theft from Kohl's Saturday, shortly after noon.

Police say the man went inside, while the woman stayed inside a car, described as a Grey 2012 Ford Fusion with a Florida registration of EWUW88.

Police say the man stole 2 Dyson vacuum cleaners at an estimated value of $900.

Police say they spotted the vehicle, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.  However, near the east bound I-90 exit on Peach Street, the vehicle fled, and a pursuit followed.  After 5 miles, the pursuit was called off

They say they last saw the vehicle heading east on I-86 toward the New York line.  They're asking anyone with information to contact State Police Erie in Lawrence Park at 814-898-1641.

