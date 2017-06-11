Land and Water Search Underway for Woman Who Fell From Boat Off Presque Isle State Park

The Erie Coast Guard, using rescue boats, and search aircraft, fire department rescue crews, as well as Presque Isle lifeguards and police and fire on land are collaborating in the search for a woman who apparently fell off of a pleasure boat in Lake Erie around 2:00 p.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard station at Erie, they were alerted by the woman's husband, that she was missing in the water. Officials report that she was feeling seasick, and went to the back of the boat. He was operating the boat, and said he turned around and noticed that she was gone.

The woman is described as 52-years-old, 5'4", and wearing a floral Hawaiian print swimsuit.

Searchers are covering a wide search pattern, from the NOAA weather buoy on the west, to Gull Point and from the shoreline to as far as three miles into the lake. They have also called for searchers to check Lampe and North East Marinas.

If you have any information, contact the Erie Coast Guard Station at 814-838-2097. Erie News Now has crews at Presque Isle State Park. We will have more on this situation as it develops.