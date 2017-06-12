Dahlkemper Landscape Architects & Contractors: Giving You the Business

Dahlkemper Landscape Architects & Contractors is a business that began in 1955 with brothers James and Charles Dahlkemper working out of a one car garage.

Sixty-two years later. the company has nearly 40 employees, designing and building all sorts of outdoor areas for both residential and commercial clients.

Designers and architects say every job is different, so there is no cookie cutter approach.

Landscape Architect Alex Luddy said, "It is challenging but it is fun because every day is something different. Every day makes us think."

Workers say happy clients are the key to attracting new business for the company.

Landscape Designer Lacie Luddy said, "Mainly our business is word of mouth and past clients. We pride ourselves that we really don't need to advertise because we have been in the business for more than 60 years."