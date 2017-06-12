Rollover Accident Injures Cambridge Springs Man - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rollover Accident Injures Cambridge Springs Man

Posted: Updated:

A single-car crash in Crawford County sent a Cambridge Springs man to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday, on Center Rd. near Mosiertown Rd. in Cussewago Township.

Police report 62-year-old Paul Sanner hit a culvert to driveway, causing his vehicle to overturn and roll over.

He was ejected from the car.

Emergency crews flew Sanner away from the scene for medical treatment.

The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

