John Flannery to Replace Jeff Immelt as CEO of General Electric

The longtime Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Jeff Immelt is stepping down from his job. Immelt has been running GE including GE Transportation here in Erie since 2001.

During his tenure GE made the move to relocate the headquarters of GE Transportation from Erie to Chicago. For the first time in over 100 years, GE also developed and opened a second location to manufacture locomotives, in Fort Worth,Texas.

During his years at the helm, General Electric also sold of a number of its assets including NBC Television, a large portion of its financial services operation - GE Capital.

Current GE Healthcare President John Flannery, 55 will replace Immelt as CEO effective August 1. Flannery has been with GE since 1987. He started his career at GE Capital focusing on evaluating risk for leveraged buyouts. He also led GE's equity business in Latin America and capital overall in Argentina and Chile. GE says that Immelt will stay on as Chairman through the end of of the year.

Sources report that former CEO of Erie GE Transportation, Lorenzo Simonelli, who now heads GE's Oil and Gas Division, was among the top executives in the company considered for Immelt's position.