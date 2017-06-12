Preliminary Hearing Underway for Fraternity Brothers Accused in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Preliminary Hearing Underway for Fraternity Brothers Accused in Penn State Hazing Death

Posted: Updated:
Erie students charged in Penn State fraternity death face hearing Erie students charged in Penn State fraternity death face hearing

Eighteen Penn State University students, including two teens from Erie, are in court in Centre County today, facing preliminary hearings in the disturbing hazing death of their fraternity brother Timothy Piazza.

Members of the Beta Theta Pi chapter at Penn State, including 19-year-olds Joseph Sala of Erie and Parker Yochim of Waterford, face charges stemming from 19-year-old fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza's death.  The charges range from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault to recklessly endangering another person, hazing, and selling/furnishing liquor to minors.

Piazza died in February, after falling down stairs two times, during a hazing ritual night that involved heavy drinking at stations set up at a fraternity house party. Investigators say fraternity brothers waited 12 hours to seek any help for Piazza, despite his deteriorating condition.

The hearing before a district judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case on to trial. Erie News Now reporter Chris Carroll is covering the hearing at the Centre County Courthouse. He reports that the prosecution spent the morning playing a three hour surveillance video of Piazza's demise. In an interview with CBS News, Piazza family attorney Tom Kline characterized the video as "horrible, and gruesome." . 

Chris Carroll is the only local reporter inside the courtroom for the hearing. He will have a full report on the proceedings beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Erie News Now.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com