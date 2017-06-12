Preliminary Hearing Underway for Fraternity Brothers Accused in Penn State Hazing Death

Eighteen Penn State University students, including two teens from Erie, are in court in Centre County today, facing preliminary hearings in the disturbing hazing death of their fraternity brother Timothy Piazza.

Members of the Beta Theta Pi chapter at Penn State, including 19-year-olds Joseph Sala of Erie and Parker Yochim of Waterford, face charges stemming from 19-year-old fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza's death. The charges range from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault to recklessly endangering another person, hazing, and selling/furnishing liquor to minors.

Piazza died in February, after falling down stairs two times, during a hazing ritual night that involved heavy drinking at stations set up at a fraternity house party. Investigators say fraternity brothers waited 12 hours to seek any help for Piazza, despite his deteriorating condition.

The hearing before a district judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case on to trial. Erie News Now reporter Chris Carroll is covering the hearing at the Centre County Courthouse. He reports that the prosecution spent the morning playing a three hour surveillance video of Piazza's demise. In an interview with CBS News, Piazza family attorney Tom Kline characterized the video as "horrible, and gruesome." .

Chris Carroll is the only local reporter inside the courtroom for the hearing. He will have a full report on the proceedings beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Erie News Now.