Construction Underway on New Reform Jewish Temple in Millcreek T - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Construction Underway on New Reform Jewish Temple in Millcreek Township

Posted: Updated:
Design for New Temple Anshe Hesed Design for New Temple Anshe Hesed

Construction is underway on a new Reform Jewish Temple in Millcreek Township. The site of the new temple is Old Zuck road, near Zimmerly Road in Millcreek Township.  The concrete foundation is poured and we found workers with Associated Finish Systems marking in where the walls of the new Temple Anshe Hesed will be going up soon. Walter Harf, who joined the temple with his family in 1937 is on the building committee.  He is very enthusiastic about the move.  "We're going to be erecting steel this week, and we hope by the beginning of next week we're going to be starting to erect the outside framework, so it's a very very exciting time for temple Anshe Hesed," Harf said.

Members of Erie's only Reform Temple tell us the decision to leave the 10th and Liberty Street location, where they have worshiped for generations, has not been easy. "It's extremely difficult to leave here," said Edith Joseph, Vice President of the temple.  "A lot of people have been raised in this congregation, seen their children raised in this congregation, gotten married here, had their bar and bat mitzvahs here as well as baby namings, family events, and funerals. This is a home for many people and it was a very difficult decision to leave."

The temple about has about 150 active families, but with attendance much smaller than it used to be for Friday evening services, they use a smaller space to gather, instead of the main worship area, and there aren't as many children in religious school as in the past.  Leaders decided the temple has more space than it needs. So they're downsizing from 33-thousand, to 10-thousand square feet.

When the new modern temple is complete, members believe it will be a perfect size, with space for worship, religious education, a social hall, kitchen and archives.  They will take with them a history that goes all the way back to an 1846 burial society.

Although the space is downsized, they hope the modern building and suburban location will attract younger members. Walter Harf, who joined with his family when they came here from Germany is all for it.  "I've been a proponent of this for many years, believing that we're on the right track of having a nice new modern facility which will serve us well for many many generations to come.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle Fire Closes Station Road

    Vehicle Fire Closes Station Road

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:07 AM EST2017-12-15 16:07:43 GMT

    Station Road is closed to traffic, after a semi truck catches fire.

    More >>

    Station Road is closed to traffic, after a semi truck catches fire.

    More >>

  • more snow just in time for the weekend

    Lake Effect Snow Warning

    Lake Effect Snow Warning

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-15 20:18:00 GMT
    FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect until 4 PM tomorrow. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is expected. Plan on difficult driving conditions. We could see 2 -4" of snow this evening into tonight in the warning area. With additional snow expected tomorrow bringing storm totals to 6-10". Prepare for whiteout conditions on area roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area.  Heavy snow is expected in these areas as well. A tota...More >>
    FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect until 4 PM tomorrow. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is expected. Plan on difficult driving conditions. We could see 2 -4" of snow this evening into tonight in the warning area. With additional snow expected tomorrow bringing storm totals to 6-10". Prepare for whiteout conditions on area roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area.  Heavy snow is expected in these areas as well. A tota...More >>

  • Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation

    Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-15 20:41:10 GMT
    Police Academy GraduationPolice Academy Graduation

    It was graduation day today for the 110th class of cadets at the police training academy at Mercyhurst North East. 

    More >>

    It was graduation day today for the 110th class of cadets at the police training academy at Mercyhurst North East. 

    More >>

  • New Owner of Former Granada Apts. Invites Public to Look at Changes

    New Owner of Former Granada Apts. Invites Public to Look at Changes

    Friday, December 15 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-12-15 22:17:55 GMT

    An apartment complex in Millcreek is trying to overcome a disreputable past.  A new owner, and a new name, are ringing in a new era for the property.

    More >>

    An apartment complex in Millcreek is trying to overcome a disreputable past.  A new owner, and a new name, are ringing in a new era for the property.

    More >>

  • Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents

    Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-12-14 05:49:17 GMT

    Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

    More >>

    Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

    More >>

  • FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality; Erie Web Business Co-Owner Reacts

    FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality; Erie Web Business Co-Owner Reacts

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-12-15 07:16:30 GMT

    Net neutrality required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. The concern is big internet providers will now be able to manipulate web traffic and speeds and raise costs. 

    More >>

    Net neutrality required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. The concern is big internet providers will now be able to manipulate web traffic and speeds and raise costs. 

    More >>

  • Tubes Ahoy! Mount Pleasant Opens Slopes for the Winter

    Tubes Ahoy! Mount Pleasant Opens Slopes for the Winter

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-16 03:50:52 GMT

    Tonight, a local mom and pop ski resort opened it's slopes, but not for skiers.

    The day belonged to snow tubing at Mount Pleasant in Edinboro, as the complex opened up for the season today.

    More >>

    Tonight, a local mom and pop ski resort opened its slopes, but not for skiers.

    The day belonged to snow tubing at Mount Pleasant in Edinboro, as the complex opened up for the season today.

    More >>

  • Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

    Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-14 01:28:14 GMT

    The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

    More >>

    The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com