Construction Underway on New Reform Jewish Temple in Millcreek Township

Construction is underway on a new Reform Jewish Temple in Millcreek Township. The site of the new temple is Old Zuck road, near Zimmerly Road in Millcreek Township. The concrete foundation is poured and we found workers with Associated Finish Systems marking in where the walls of the new Temple Anshe Hesed will be going up soon. Walter Harf, who joined the temple with his family in 1937 is on the building committee. He is very enthusiastic about the move. "We're going to be erecting steel this week, and we hope by the beginning of next week we're going to be starting to erect the outside framework, so it's a very very exciting time for temple Anshe Hesed," Harf said.

Members of Erie's only Reform Temple tell us the decision to leave the 10th and Liberty Street location, where they have worshiped for generations, has not been easy. "It's extremely difficult to leave here," said Edith Joseph, Vice President of the temple. "A lot of people have been raised in this congregation, seen their children raised in this congregation, gotten married here, had their bar and bat mitzvahs here as well as baby namings, family events, and funerals. This is a home for many people and it was a very difficult decision to leave."

The temple about has about 150 active families, but with attendance much smaller than it used to be for Friday evening services, they use a smaller space to gather, instead of the main worship area, and there aren't as many children in religious school as in the past. Leaders decided the temple has more space than it needs. So they're downsizing from 33-thousand, to 10-thousand square feet.

When the new modern temple is complete, members believe it will be a perfect size, with space for worship, religious education, a social hall, kitchen and archives. They will take with them a history that goes all the way back to an 1846 burial society.

Although the space is downsized, they hope the modern building and suburban location will attract younger members. Walter Harf, who joined with his family when they came here from Germany is all for it. "I've been a proponent of this for many years, believing that we're on the right track of having a nice new modern facility which will serve us well for many many generations to come.