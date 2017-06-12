Marchers Want City to Hold Off On McBride Viaduct Demolition

Various groups are asking Erie City Council to hold off on the demolition of the McBride Viaduct.

Members from, at least, 12 organizations marched today along the Bayfront Connector, as a statement to council. The viaduct was closed to vehicular traffic in 2010 as a link on East Avenue between East 12th and East 19th Streets. However, pedestrians still use the bridge. If council goes through with plans to demolish the viaduct, pedestrians would have to use the Bayfront Connector. The marchers believe that intersections along the connector are too dangerous because people drive too fast. They are especially concerned about the intersection at East 12th.

"The urgency is that the children need to be kept safe and we're going to make them less safe if we ask them to cross over that intersection," said Lisa Austin, Co-Founder of Civitas.

The marchers want city council to wait until a new mayor takes office, in January, before deciding to demolish the viaduct.

