Marchers Want City to Hold Off On McBride Viaduct Demolition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Marchers Want City to Hold Off On McBride Viaduct Demolition

Posted: Updated:

Various groups are asking Erie City Council to hold off on the demolition of the McBride Viaduct.

Members from, at least, 12 organizations marched today along the Bayfront Connector, as a statement to council.  The viaduct was closed to vehicular traffic in 2010 as a link on East Avenue between East 12th and East 19th Streets. However, pedestrians still use the bridge. If council goes through with plans to demolish the viaduct, pedestrians would have to use the Bayfront Connector. The marchers believe that intersections along the connector are too dangerous because people drive too fast. They are especially concerned about the intersection at East 12th.

"The urgency is that the children need to be kept safe and we're going to make them less safe if we ask them to cross over that intersection," said Lisa Austin, Co-Founder of Civitas.

The marchers want city council to wait until a new mayor takes office, in January, before deciding to demolish the viaduct.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle Fire Closes Station Road

    Vehicle Fire Closes Station Road

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:07 AM EST2017-12-15 16:07:43 GMT

    Station Road is closed to traffic, after a semi truck catches fire.

    More >>

    Station Road is closed to traffic, after a semi truck catches fire.

    More >>

  • more snow just in time for the weekend

    Lake Effect Snow Warning

    Lake Effect Snow Warning

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-15 20:18:00 GMT
    FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect until 4 PM tomorrow. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is expected. Plan on difficult driving conditions. We could see 2 -4" of snow this evening into tonight in the warning area. With additional snow expected tomorrow bringing storm totals to 6-10". Prepare for whiteout conditions on area roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area.  Heavy snow is expected in these areas as well. A tota...More >>
    FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect until 4 PM tomorrow. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is expected. Plan on difficult driving conditions. We could see 2 -4" of snow this evening into tonight in the warning area. With additional snow expected tomorrow bringing storm totals to 6-10". Prepare for whiteout conditions on area roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area.  Heavy snow is expected in these areas as well. A tota...More >>

  • Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation

    Mercyhurst Police Academy Graduation

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-15 20:41:10 GMT
    Police Academy GraduationPolice Academy Graduation

    It was graduation day today for the 110th class of cadets at the police training academy at Mercyhurst North East. 

    More >>

    It was graduation day today for the 110th class of cadets at the police training academy at Mercyhurst North East. 

    More >>

  • New Owner of Former Granada Apts. Invites Public to Look at Changes

    New Owner of Former Granada Apts. Invites Public to Look at Changes

    Friday, December 15 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-12-15 22:17:55 GMT

    An apartment complex in Millcreek is trying to overcome a disreputable past.  A new owner, and a new name, are ringing in a new era for the property.

    More >>

    An apartment complex in Millcreek is trying to overcome a disreputable past.  A new owner, and a new name, are ringing in a new era for the property.

    More >>

  • Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents

    Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-12-14 05:49:17 GMT

    Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

    More >>

    Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

    More >>

  • FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality; Erie Web Business Co-Owner Reacts

    FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality; Erie Web Business Co-Owner Reacts

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-12-15 07:16:30 GMT

    Net neutrality required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. The concern is big internet providers will now be able to manipulate web traffic and speeds and raise costs. 

    More >>

    Net neutrality required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. The concern is big internet providers will now be able to manipulate web traffic and speeds and raise costs. 

    More >>

  • Tubes Ahoy! Mount Pleasant Opens Slopes for the Winter

    Tubes Ahoy! Mount Pleasant Opens Slopes for the Winter

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-16 03:50:52 GMT

    Tonight, a local mom and pop ski resort opened it's slopes, but not for skiers.

    The day belonged to snow tubing at Mount Pleasant in Edinboro, as the complex opened up for the season today.

    More >>

    Tonight, a local mom and pop ski resort opened its slopes, but not for skiers.

    The day belonged to snow tubing at Mount Pleasant in Edinboro, as the complex opened up for the season today.

    More >>

  • Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

    Semi, School Bus Collide Near Mill Village

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-14 01:28:14 GMT

    The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

    More >>

    The bus was heading west around 4:15 p.m. when a semi traveling east started to fishtail and collided into the front end of the school bus.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com