Gov. Wolf signs "historic" pension reform bill

Gov. Wolf signs "historic" pension reform bill

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

With bipartisan support from both chambers, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Monday signed the pension reform bill into law after nearly seven years of negotiations.

"Simply put, this bill is a win for Pennsylvania taxpayers and it's fair to Pennsylvania's workforce," said Wolf, the first-term Democratic governor as he was surrounded by both House and Senate Democrats and Republicans in the capitol rotunda.

The plan calls for a 401(K)-style system. Supporters -- including State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.) -- tout it as a "historic" reform, that shifts the risk of future pension costs from taxpayers to the pension beneficiaries, potentially saving taxpayers between $5 billion and $10 billion.

"There are choices for current and future employees," said Bizzarro from Harrisburg Monday afternoon. "They can either stay in the defined benefit plan -- current employees can -- or they can opt into the defined contribution plan."

But those savings don't add up according to Bizzarro's fellow Erie-area Democrat, State Rep. Pat Harkins, the only local lawmaker to vote against the pension reform plan.

"Overall, it was the unfunded liabilities, the billions that we owe that weren't even addressed with this legislation," said Harkins, regarding his "no" vote. The House passed the plan, known as Senate Bill 1, last Thursday by a 143-53 vote.

And critics -- including Harkins --  say it does little to tackle the cost burden that has been crushing the state, including $62 billion in debt between two plans: one for state workers, and another for employees of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts (PSERS).

"The working person who does their best to pay into these plans, at the end of the day they take it on the chin as usual," said Harkins.

But that mounting debt is why Wolf calls the plan "real, meaningful pension reform."

That's also why supporters are claiming a legislative victory, years in the making.

"I think this is what taxpayers sent us here to do," said Bizzarro. "We achieved pension reform -- meaningful pension reform, and now it's a reality."

Even though Wolf signed the bill into law Monday, the new pension plan will not take effect until 2019.

