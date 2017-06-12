Lawmakers Fight Back Against "Hot Car" Deaths - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lawmakers Fight Back Against "Hot Car" Deaths

It's not even summer, temperatures are nearly 90 degrees, and first responders are reminding parents how unsafe it is to leave your kids in the car, even for a few minutes.    

"There's been about 800 deaths in the past 16 years, nine deaths so far this year," said William Martin, Operations Manager at Millcreek Paramedic Services.

As the temperature inside a vehicle increases, it affects various parts of your body. 

"First physiologically, your heart rate increases, your blood pressure changes, you sweat and then you stop sweating because you've expended all year fluid and you're overheating. You'll get dizzy, light-headed, you may have seizures," explained Martin.

Erie News Now's Brittany Lauffer sat inside a hot car for just under ten minutes. In that time, her heart rate went from about 106 to 160, then she was removed from the car.

"Rapidly your body temperature can go up to 104 degrees then you start seeing damage. Once you get to 107 degrees you start to see organ failure," said Martin.

A child or infant experience symptoms three to five times faster than an adult,  because they aren't able to thermo-regulate the same. Pets should not be left inside a car either. Similar to children, they feel the effects quicker.

To help end hot car deaths, a bill with bipartisan support was introduced to the U.S. House that would require a mandatory safety feature in vehicles.

"What we're trying to do is just to make sure that there's an alert system that's in there, to remind whoever the operator of the car is, and often times it's a mom or a dad, an aunt or uncle, grandma or grandpa, that there's someone in the backseat," said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, Republican of the 3rd District.

Representative Kelly is in support of this bill, he says the bill will next go to the committees of jurisdiction.

