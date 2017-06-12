10th Annual Erie Golf Premiere for the American Cancer Society - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

10th Annual Erie Golf Premiere for the American Cancer Society

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The American Cancer Society Erie Golf Premiere took place Monday. 

Golfers hit the links at the Kahkwa Club for this year's 10th annual event.
Afterwards, an awards dinner took place.

The premiere honoree was Pauline Stevens.
She has been a part of the American Cancer Society, and this event since it's beginning.
At the dinner, she spoke about her family's fight against cancer.
After losing her husband to the disease, she decided to turn her loss around and began her work raising money and awareness in the cancer community to find a cure.

