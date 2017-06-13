Coast Guard Urges Boaters to Wear Life Jacket - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Coast Guard Urges Boaters to Wear Life Jacket

After Sundays incident on Lake Erie, the Coast Guard is taking this time to remind you of some safety tips while boating. 

Coast Guard Officer in Charge Chief Dan Heitzer cant stress enough how important it is to wear a life jacket.  Another tip he has is simply letting someone know where you plan to boat for the day.

Its called a float plan, and the Coast Guard even as an app for it.  Youll fill out questions the Coast Guard would need if something were to happen to you.  Its then e-mailed to someone close to you.

While that may help find you, Chief Heitzer says it still goes back to how necessary a life jacket is.

“Think about it like your seat belt in a vehicle.  Right before an accident or during an accident isn't the time to put your seat belt on.  You want to do that prior to.  Always be prepared to enter the environment you're going out it.  So, if you're going out on the water ensure that you're actually ready to get in that water,” he says.

Chief Heitzer also says to keep in mind the lake water is around 64 degrees, and you should always be properly dressed and prepared to enter the water while boating.

