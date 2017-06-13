Bicyclist Hit Outside Erie Dunkin' Donuts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bicyclist Hit Outside Erie Dunkin' Donuts



Police are investigating a car versus bicycle accident outside an Erie coffee shop.

It happened around 9:45 Tuesday morning at the Dunkin' Donuts on West 12th street.

Police at the scene report the accident happened as the driver of an SUV was leaving the store.

The driver did not see a 40-year-old man on a bike who was riding on the sidewalk.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There didn't appear to be too much damage to the bike itself.

No word yet on if any charges will be filed.

