64 People Charged in April for Welfare Fraud in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Officer of Inspector General (OIG) has filed welfare fraud charges against 64 people, including several in northwestern Pennsylvania, for the month of April 2017.

These cases total $287,659.80 in restitution owed to the commonwealth.

Brandy DiClaudio, 37, of West Middlesex, in Mercer County, faces a first degree misdemeanor charge of fraudulently receiving public assistance for $2,978 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum sentence is up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The following also face a third degree felony charge for fraudulently receiving public assistance:

Misty R. Hunter, 35, of Tidioute in Warren County, for $37,767 in SNAP fraud, $11,842.98 in medical assistance fraud and $3,299.34 in LIHEAP fraud.

Curtis A. Cottrill, 30, of West Middlesex in Mercer County, for $386 in SNAP fraud and $4,296.82 in medical assistance fraud.

Robin Rice, 37, of Titusville in Venango County for $4,451 in SNAP fraud.

Elizabeth A. Tucker, 36, of Bradford in McKean County, for $3,310 in SNAP fraud.

John D. Lichtenberger, 48, of Bradford in McKean County, for $3,310 in SNAP fraud.

Amanda Stafford, 35, of Greenville in Mercer County, for $561 in SNAP fraud and $5,075.10 in medical assistance fraud.

They face up to seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded, if found guilty.

Eric F. Jewell, 36, of Guys Mills in Crawford County, also pleaded guilty May 8 to a third degree misdemeanor charge for fraudulently obtaining $970 in SNAP benefits and $900 in LIHEAP benefits. He was ordered to pay full restitution, a $300 fine and court costs. Jewell will be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.

Tipsters can report suspected fraud by calling 1-800-932-0582 or visiting this website.