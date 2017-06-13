Public Meetings Scheduled on Proposed Community College

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold a series of public meetings about the proposed community college over the next two weeks.

The meetings are scheduled ahead of Erie County Council's June 27 vote on whether to sponsor the community college.

They will feature a brief presentation about the proposal, followed by a public question-and-answer period.

Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m., at Union City High School, 105 Concord St.

Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m., at Harbor Creek High School, 6375 Buffalo Road.

Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Girard High School, 1135 Lake St.

Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Road.

Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m., at the Millcreek Township Building, 3608 W. 26th St.

Representatives from Empower Erie, the group that is working on the community college study and plan, has been invited to present information and answer questions.