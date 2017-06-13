Missing Boater Identified, Search Warrant Requested in Investigation

Pennsylvania State Police confirm its investigators are assisting in the missing female boater investigation along with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The woman has been identified as Karen Leclair, 51, of Albion.

The investigators determined there was no collision or boating accident, according to a news release from State Police Tuesday.

They have also requested a search warrant for Christopher Leclair's iPhone.

Investigators say he made Sunday's distress call to the U.S. Coast Guard about his wife falling overboard.

Leclair said his wife became ill and went to the back of the boat when it reportedly happened.

That call came in around 1:40 p.m. Leclair reported he was about 3 miles off the coast.

The Coast Guard already had a boat underway and responded to the area quickly. A massive two day search effort followed, looking for a 52-year-old woman in a floral Hawaiian print swimsuit.

State Police criminal investigators from the Lawrence Park barracks confirmed they joined the investigation and interview Leclair Monday. Their role is to determine whether or not there may be any foul play in the woman's disappearance in the Lake Erie waters.

The Coast Guard suspended their search Monday and declared Karen Leclair deceased.