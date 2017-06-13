Erie Bomb Squad Clears Suspicious Pipe Discovered in West Erie P - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Bomb Squad Clears Suspicious Pipe Discovered in West Erie Plaza

The Erie Bomb Squad gets called into action Tuesday, after a suspicious pipe is found in the West Erie Plaza.

Millcreek police got called out around 11:40 Tuesday morning, officers arrived to find the item by a light pole, near the bus shelter.

It looked suspicious, so they set up a safety perimeter and called in the Erie County Bomb Squad to check it out.

They also redirected traffic.

Officers with the bomb squad determined the item is a geo cache container, something that's used as part of a social network scavenger hunt.

There was no safety risk and things got back to normal, a little after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.

