Erie Police Recover Several Pounds of Pot Stemming From Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Recover Several Pounds of Pot Stemming From Shooting Investigation

Erie police recover several pounds of marijuana, and they think those drugs are the motive for a home invasion robbery, that ended with one woman shot.

Tuesday morning, investigators served a search warrant at a home at the corner of 20th and Raspberry street, in Erie.

Police tell Erie News Now they recovered a "sizable amount" of pot from inside the home, they also served a search warrant on a vehicle outside of the home, also recovering marijuana from the vehicle.

The warrants stemmed from a home invasion robbery. Police responded to the home just before 10:00 Monday night, a woman was shot in the hand.

Police say they aren't getting much help from the victims as far as suspect information, and people in the home could be charged as part of the now ongoing drug investigation.

