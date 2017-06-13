Correction: LECOM Dental

Erie City Council, on its agenda last week, indicated that it would be voting on an ordinance appropriating the sum of $2,000,000.00 from unappropriated and anticipated revenue to be received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as funding to be utilized in the planning and construction of a dental school in the City of Erie. Council, on the same agenda, authorized the Mayor, and other City Officials,to execute an agreement with LECOM to assist in the planning and construction of a dental school.

LECOM is clarifying that council's resolution has nothing to do with a dental school. According to LECOM,several years ago, Governor Tom Corbett included funds in the Pennsylvania budget for construction of dental offices at 200 West Grandview Blvd. Those offices have been open for two years. Since the state requires that money to pass through City Council, the resolution was simply a reaffirmation by City Council that when the state releases the funding, Council will pass it along to LECOM.