Correction: LECOM Dental

Erie City Council, on its agenda last week, indicated that it would be voting on an ordinance appropriating the sum of $2,000,000.00 from unappropriated and anticipated revenue to be received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as funding to be utilized in the planning and construction of a dental school in the City of Erie. Council, on the same agenda, authorized the Mayor, and other City Officials,to execute an agreement with LECOM to assist in the planning and construction of a dental school.
LECOM is clarifying that council's resolution has nothing to do with a dental school. According to LECOM,several years ago, Governor Tom Corbett included funds in the Pennsylvania budget for construction of dental offices at 200 West Grandview Blvd. Those offices have been open for two years. Since the state requires that money to pass through City Council, the resolution was simply a reaffirmation by City Council that when the state releases the funding, Council will pass it along to LECOM.
It broke out around 1 a.m. along Thomas Road in Atlantic Township.More >>
It broke out around 1 a.m. along Thomas Road in Atlantic Township.More >>
It happened at 10th and State in downtown Erie around 4 p.m.More >>
It happened at 10th and State in downtown Erie around 4 p.m.More >>
It happened between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday at 17999 Cussewago Road in Venango Township.More >>
It happened between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday at 17999 Cussewago Road in Venango Township.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Crawford County man involved in a stabbing early Sunday morning.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Crawford County man involved in a stabbing early Sunday morning.More >>
Chautauqua County Judge David Foley handed down the sentence Monday morning for Keith Robbins, 37, who pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter in the first degree.More >>
Chautauqua County Judge David Foley handed down the sentence Monday morning for Keith Robbins, 37, who pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter in the first degree.More >>