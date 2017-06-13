Millcreek Terminates Contract With Comprehensive Plan Consultant - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Terminates Contract With Comprehensive Plan Consultant

A new firm is taking over the project to finalize Millcreek's comprehensive plan.

Township supervisors today parted ways with City Architecture,  a consulting firm initially hired to do the work. Supervisors then hired a firm called CZB to take over.  CZB, and its consultant Charles Buki,  are known in this area for compiling the City of Erie's comprehensive plan.
        

Supervisor John Morgan says the Millcreek comprehensive plan, known as "Embrace Millcreek," was not advancing as quickly as township officials would have liked. He says it is about a month behind schedule.  Morgan believes the new consulting firm will get the project up to speed. xxx

"Besides that one month, we still expect the plan to be delivered by next Labor Day at the very latest," he said.      

Public meetings to gather input on the comprehensive plan were to be held this month.  Those meetings are being pushed back to July.

       

