Proposed Millcreek Ordinances Deal With Noise, Special Events

Millcreek Township supervisors are planning to adopt two new ordinances before the end of the month. They previewed the proposed laws at their meeting this morning.



The first law deals with noise. Millcreek never had a noise ordinance, but one could be in place after the Board of Supervisors June 27 meeting. The ordinance would cover anything, from live music played outside at taverns, to barking dogs. Penalties for a first offense would range from $250 to $500.



The second law deals with special events that draw crowds. The ordinance would require certain events to obtain an permit, in advance, so emergency officials can make plans for traffic.

"The actual volume of traffic that could be generated triggers the level for needing, or not needing, a permit," said Supervisor Brian McGrath.



Supervisors have not set the cost of a permit, as of now. The vote on the Special Events Ordinance will also be on June 27.

