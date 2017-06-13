Attempted Homicide Charges Dropped Against Waterford Man in Plea Deal

Prosecutors have dropped two counts of attempted homicide against a Waterford man as part of a plea deal.

Eric Boyajian, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in court Tuesday morning.

State Police say Boyajian fired multiple shots at two women in a truck outside the Waterford Hotel in the early morning hours of January 11.

Investigators say the gunfire was caught on surveillance video.

Boyajian's request for a judge to set bond was denied in February.

He will be sentenced August 4.