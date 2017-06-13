Governor Signs New Legislation on Stroke Care

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed into law legislation that supporters say will improve medical care for stroke patients.

The new law fully aligns the state's stroke system of care with national guidelines.

Under the changes, the hospital certification program now includes two additional levels of certification.

This will help emergency responders know where they can get patients care in the shortest amount of time to reduce the long-term effects of stroke and prevent death.

Pennsylvania joins 18 other states and the District of Columbia in adopting the new guidelines.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.