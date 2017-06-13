Legislation would allow Pa. police to use body cams inside homes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Legislation would allow Pa. police to use body cams inside homes

Posted: Updated:
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. -

Cpl. Noble Brown of the Lawrence Park Police Department uses his body camera every time he's on patrol. But Pennsylvania law prohibits him from recording when he enters a home.

"When we go to domestic violence, we usually separate the parties and take one outside," said Brown, who said the department began using body cams "six or seven years ago."

But a new bill making its way through the house of representatives would permit brown and all Pennsylvania police officers to use body cameras inside the home, without permission from the homeowner.

"So now you're going to have field interview with the individual inside the house on camera," said Brown. "It's not just going to be a he-said, she-said."

Senate Bill 560 would amend Pennsylvania's Wiretap Act, requiring Pennsylvania state police to determine what devices can be used, and establish new recording standards compliant with federal law. It's already receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the house judiciary committee because lawmakers say it creates transparency.

"What we see sometimes is confusion between eyewitness testimony," said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee. "This completely solves the problem of eyewitness testimony."

The law would still require an officer to tell someone inside of the home that they're being recorded. However, these new recordings would be exempt under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.

"It goes along with the law that's in place now with traffic stops, we notify them as soon as we go up to the car," said Brown.

It's a change Brown believes could not only help police, but also those calling for help in the first place.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com