Legislation would allow Pa. police to use body cams inside homes

Cpl. Noble Brown of the Lawrence Park Police Department uses his body camera every time he's on patrol. But Pennsylvania law prohibits him from recording when he enters a home.

"When we go to domestic violence, we usually separate the parties and take one outside," said Brown, who said the department began using body cams "six or seven years ago."

But a new bill making its way through the house of representatives would permit brown and all Pennsylvania police officers to use body cameras inside the home, without permission from the homeowner.

"So now you're going to have field interview with the individual inside the house on camera," said Brown. "It's not just going to be a he-said, she-said."

Senate Bill 560 would amend Pennsylvania's Wiretap Act, requiring Pennsylvania state police to determine what devices can be used, and establish new recording standards compliant with federal law. It's already receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the house judiciary committee because lawmakers say it creates transparency.

"What we see sometimes is confusion between eyewitness testimony," said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Millcreek Twp.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee. "This completely solves the problem of eyewitness testimony."

The law would still require an officer to tell someone inside of the home that they're being recorded. However, these new recordings would be exempt under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.

"It goes along with the law that's in place now with traffic stops, we notify them as soon as we go up to the car," said Brown.

It's a change Brown believes could not only help police, but also those calling for help in the first place.