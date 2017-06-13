Erie County Vietnam War Veterans Honored at Ceremony

100 Erie County Vietnam War Veterans were recognized Tuesday night, at a commemorative pin ceremony, for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

"50 years ago, 40 years ago, a lot of these guys came home, they weren't warmly welcomed. They did their duty. It's taken a while for the country to recognize this, but we have recognized this," said Robert DeSousa, State Director for U.S. State Senator Pat Toomey.

Senator Pat Toomey came together with State Representative Ryan Bizzarro to host the event. Neither were able to attend. DeSousa was the master of ceremonies.

The veterans were humbled and honored as they received their pins.

"I think it's quite an honor that they're doing this now for the vets, cause some of them don't have too much time," said Paul Bacik, a Vietnam War Veteran.

"They stepped up and some of them, of course, aren't here today, they gave their lives and they stood-up to the line defending their country and making this a great country it is today," said Christopher Maras, a Vietnam War Veteran.

Federal lawmakers are pushing to help veterans even more, with a bill called the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. Local veterans said they're happy that steps are being made for all veterans.

"I, myself, use the VA hospital quite a bit, and if this bill can get passed, if it does get passed, it will help everyone in this room," said Dennis Myers, a Vietnam War Veteran.

"There are some problems still out there unfortunately, but we are very fortunate to have the local VA here," said Maras.

"Every bill has it's issues. The bill is not perfect, but we are moving the ball forward and that's the important thing," said DeSousa.

The bill passed in the Senate last week and is expected to be passed in the United States House soon.