Garbage Truck Slams into Barber Shop

Crews are at the scene of an early morning crash that sent a garbage truck into an Erie business.

It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at West 18th and Cherry Street.

The calls came in for a report of a garbage truck into the side of  Ruiz Barber Shop.

There is heavy damage to the building. Crews are now working to tow the truck in a way that won't cause the building to collapse.

A car was also involved in accident. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash and how the car was involved. They say they are planning to look at surveillance video from the building to help.

Erie News Now is following this story and will provide you updates as they become available.

